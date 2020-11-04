Show compassion for those struggling

I was a young professional woman involved with a professional guy. We were both active duty Air Force stationed overseas. From all outward appearances, we were the couple of the year. Everyone who knew us assumed we would be married and live happily ever after. Nothing could have been farther from the truth.

After three years of enduring emotional abuse, including two proposals accompanied by withdrawals the next day, I finally woke up. On the third proposal, I told him to hit the road. That was the smartest thing I could ever have done. I wanted more out of life and he was not the one willing to share. After a time of not trusting any men, I finally met the man of my dreams. Today, I have a wonderful husband and two beautiful sons.

“Depressed,” do not despair. Get out and get out now. Do not hesitate. It is easy to say and a lot harder to do, but believe me, you can do this. This is not living and it is certainly not love. You deserve so much more.

When all is said and done, you will be happier and stronger. Life changed for me. I am confident it will change for you, too.

— Been There, Done That