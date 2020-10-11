Show some sympathy for stepmom; she married a man with 7 kids

Dear Annie: I come from a large family. Our mother died at a young age (39), and there were seven children at that time. Years later, our father married a woman with three children. One of our sisters lived with our mother’s parents until their deaths.

Eventually, our father and stepmother had a child.

The child living with our grandparents was apparently jealous of our stepmother and has shown it every step of the way. We all got along accept for her.

After our father died, two stepbrothers learned that they were only half brothers and had different fathers. Our stepmother had it rough with her first husband. He was mentally abusive to her, and she searched for support from others. Our stepmother forgot about the possibility of someone else being her son’s biological father, especially since the oldest one looks like his father.

Since this information came out, my sister-in-law and sister have been putting down our stepmom. They call her all kinds of names and none of them speaks to her.