Showcasing the need for personal responsibility

Dear Annie: This letter is a message to “Fed Up,” the reader whose husband dotes on their daughters. She needs to know her husband, as well-meaning as he is, is NOT doing your daughters any favors.

I know this all too well by example. My mother never learned to be independent. From her earliest childhood, my grandparents took care of my mother and father: Paying for their mortgage, bailing them out when they got into monetary trouble because of my father, and so much more.

Grandma continued this practice after my Grandpa passed, until the day she passed away.

I was informed by Grandma, who I loved dearly, on my 16th birthday, that she expected me to grow up and fill her shoes. I was expected to take care of my mother, as she knew very well that my mother wasn’t capable of it.

I quietly refused and moved several hundred miles away. Upon Grandma’s passing, I was shocked to learn that she had gone through six figures in money taking care of my mother. My mother did inherit a little money from Grandma, had my father’s pension and her own Social Security and other tiny incomes — enough that, if she were careful, she could have lived comfortably to the end. Instead, she spent it on cruises, trips and other expensive things.