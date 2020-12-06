Shower her with gratitude

Dear Annie: I have been married for 24 years, and I found out in August that my wife has been involved in an affair since last January. I found out by going through her text messages and confronted her about it. She admitted to it but said that it has not gotten more physical than kissing. Now we are separated because she wouldn’t end it, but I still love her.

I am alone now, and she, of course, is still in her relationship outside our marriage, but I would really love to have my family back together. She said that the reason she did it is because she just doesn’t love me that way anymore. I am so confused how someone can give up on a marriage that they have been in for half of their life. I have my faults, but I am certainly a good man and have sacrificed so much for my family.

She has agreed to go out to dinner with me, and I am so nervous and excited that I don’t even know what to talk about at dinner. Any advice as to what to do?

— Alone and Confused

Dear Alone and Confused: I am so sorry you are going through this. It is understandable that you still love her. When you have dinner with her, ask if she would be open to going to marriage counseling to try to save your marriage.