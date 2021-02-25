Showing concern or offering an opinion? Intent does matter

Dear Annie: I have a longtime friend with a history of enabling, starting with her own kids. I tried to discourage her from doing that numerous times without success.

History appears to be repeating itself. Her kids are long gone, but now her granddaughter has moved in. This young lady, barely out of high school, is perfectly comfortable hanging around the house playing on her cellphone. Two years have gone by, she has shown no interest in getting a job, nor does she have any discernible goals. She cooks family meals on occasion, but I’m not aware of her contributing much else.

My friend hasn’t put in much effort encouraging job hunting. Nor has she felt it necessary to consider counseling, something I’ve suggested a few times, for one or both. The sad part is my friend knows she’s enabling yet chooses to do nothing to help herself or the child. Grandma’s motivation may be as simple as loving the company. She really isn’t doing the granddaughter any favors. Any idea how I might make that a little clearer to her?

— Concerned Friend

Dear Concerned: If it’s concern that you want to express, go ahead. Do so once; then let it go.