Showing love from afar necessary right now

What can we do, Annie? Having them visit is very risky for me, but refusing to see them will probably cause a rift between my husband and his son. I feel like it’s a no-win scenario. Any advice would be much appreciated.

— Between a Rock and a Hard Place

Dear Between a Rock and a Hard Place: Though Christmas has come and gone, the desire to see family and friends remains. And you are correct that having COPD makes you more vulnerable, and your husband should take every measure to protect you.

He is taking precautions at work, but now he has to take it a step further and explain to his son about your condition and vulnerability. You are high risk, and his son must respect that.

The vaccine is here, and, most likely, this will be the only holiday season that you will not be able to see family. But the most important thing is keeping everyone safe and healthy. The rift that saying no will cause is only temporary, and hopefully, with some proper and loving communication, you can all have a good laugh about it next Christmas.

If Derek is adamant about visiting, and your husband thinks it’s OK, then maybe they could do a drive-by in the car to say “hi.” Best of luck to you.

Annie Lane, a graduate of New York Law School and New York University, writes this column for Creators Syndicate. Email questions to dearannie@creators.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.