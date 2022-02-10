Sick of living with a slob — and he’s oblivious

Don’t beat around the bush. No more “prompting” or “demonstrating” what a clean home looks like. Denny isn’t a mind-reader.

If you tell him how you feel and he still doesn’t pick up after himself, you might suggest doing a joint purging of your belongings. After all, fewer possessions means fewer items to be strewn all over your home. Marie Kondo’s “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up” is a great place to start.

Dear Annie: My husband and I are in an incredibly loving marriage. He cheated on me a week before our wedding. He was under the influence and really not thinking straight. We have both grown stronger and closer because of this.

A few months ago, he was the driver for a support vehicle following bike riders in a charity event. Each night, all of these men drank a lot, and my husband was around a lot of alcohol and cheated on me again.

He regrets this so much, and you can see his pain every day when he says he’s sorry. We both know drinking is not good for us, but alcohol is in the house every day. He’s supposed to be weaning off, but I don’t see it happening. The alcohol in the house leads me to drink, and I’m trying not to.