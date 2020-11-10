Simple money rules to live by

I have just the relief you need: seven simple rules of personal finance to live by. If you will take them to heart, make them your own and exercise them daily, I promise they will make things better. You will save yourself a lot of grief and be empowered to take control of your personal economy.

Rule 1. Spend less than you earn. Sounds so simple, doesn’t it? But the truth is that it’s as logical as it is misunderstood. Many people miss it. Without this first rule, you cannot master the next six.

Rule 2. Save for the future. Always save part of your paycheck and all other money that comes into your possession. Do it as if your life depends on it. It may.

Rule 3. Give some away. Greed is your enemy; it will ruin your life. Giving is the antidote. Even though you don’t have it all, you have enough. Giving some of what you have to someone who has even less is the way you prove it.

Rule 4. Anticipate your irregular expenses. Just because your car’s tires are holding air and getting you around town doesn’t mean they’ll be that way six months from now. Anticipate. Start setting aside a little every week to replace them. Now apply that to every irregular expense you know is coming down the pike.