You should see the big wad of lint I just plucked from the trap of my clothes dryer. Ack! Where does all of that come from? I know I emptied all pockets, and I’m certain I did not wash a bag of pillow stuffing.
I’ll tell you what it is, and I am not happy about this: It’s visual proof the dryer is wearing out our clothes. Those fibers were neatly woven into these clothes only 30 minutes ago. For all the convenience a clothes dryer offers, it may come at the price of having to replace clothes much too often.
Overdrying clothes causes them to shrink, and not only the first time they’re washed. Sleeves and pant legs continually get shorter and shorter when machine dried improperly.
There are tactics to counteract the abuse suffered in a clothes dryer, and you don’t have to machine dry your clothes to death to end up with comfy jeans and fluffy, soft towels.
Get the soap out. Residual detergent in fabrics causes them to feel rough. Measure carefully, erring on the side of too little detergent. Add 1/2 cup white vinegar to the last rinse. This will help remove the residual detergent from the fabrics. Even when air-dried, they will be softer.
Semi-dry. Never machine dry clothes completely, especially jeans. Ten to 15 minutes is sufficient for most items to remove the major wrinkles. Then hang them from a clothesline, if you’re lucky enough to have one, or an indoor clothes rack.
Hang from the ankles. Remove partially dry jeans and all other pants from the dryer, and hang them by the hems on pant hangers equipped with clothespins or clamps. The weight of the pant will pull the fibers into place and keep the pants from getting shorter every time you launder them.
Emergency speed dry. When you need something to dry in a big hurry, here’s a great tip: Place the wet item and one dry bath towel into the dryer. Set on the highest temperature safe for that particular item. You will have dry jammies (or whatever) in less than half the time because the towel will absorb a great deal of the moisture.
Never in the dryer. Any item that has a rubber backing, like a bath rug, should never come in contact with the inside of a dryer. Lay it flat to air-dry and that rubber backing will last a long time. Put it through a drying cycle or two, and expect that backing to crack, flake and finally crumble. What a mess.
Don’t kill the spandex. Fabrics that contain spandex, latex or elastic or have painted or silk-screened logos should not meet the heat of a clothes dryer. Even the elastic in pajamas, underwear and so on will break down quickly if dried on Hot. Make sure you always read the labels to determine fabric content and laundering instructions. Get a portable drying rack, or install a few extra towel bars so you can air-dry these more delicate fabrics.
Close zippers. If you’ve ever encountered the mystery of tiny holes in T-shirts, we can probably solve that right now: zippers, especially the metal ones on jeans. When left unzipped, the zipper turns into a tiny chainsaw as it agitates and tumbles through the wash and dry process. Those open teeth! The solution is to always close zippers before they go into the washer and dryer.
Turn clothes inside out. When some types of fabric agitate and tumble during washing and drying, they rub against one another, creating pilling. Those are the tiny little balls that make fabric feel rough and look less than lovely. If a fabric is going to pill, there’s not much you can do to stop it other than to hand-wash it and dry it. But you can discourage it, if not prevent it altogether, when you turn clothes inside out. This way, the wrong side of those shirts and jeans will receive the agitation, while the right side will get a much gentler treatment.
Reader tips
FINGERPRINTS BE GONE. I found a terrific way to clean fingerprints from my stainless steel appliances: Mix equal parts rubbing (isopropyl) alcohol and baby oil in a small container that has a lid. Shake well.
To use, dampen a soft clean cloth, and wipe away the prints. You’ll have clean, shiny surfaces that resist fingerprints for quite a while.
— Lori
WHITEBOARD GOOFS. It happens all the time in my classroom, and usually I’m the culprit. I — or one of my students — grab the wrong marker to write on the whiteboard. Here’s the best way to remove the permanent marks: Cover the writing completely with a dry-erase marker — any color. Then wipe it away.
Like magic, the board will be clean as a whistle.
— Brad
CERAMIC TILE FLOORS. I mop my ceramic tile floors with a solution of 1 gallon hot water and 1 cup vinegar — no soap. The floors shine and sparkle like new — no rinsing required.
While hot water might work to remove dirt, it has a dulling effect because of the minerals in the water that are left behind. Vinegar cuts and removes those minerals, getting rid of that cloudy film.
— Beverly
Mary Hunt writes this column for Creators Syndicate. She is the founder of www.EverydayCheapskate.com, a lifestyle blog, and the author of “Debt-Proof Living. Submit comments or tips or address questions on her website. She will answer questions of general interest via this column, but letters cannot be answered individually.
