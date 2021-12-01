Simple steps to a healthy holiday season

It’s that season again — when it is easy to eat too much and move too little. It’s the time when tempting foods are everywhere – and darker, colder days make it enticing to sit on the couch than to be active.
It’s the season when many of us put our healthy habits on hold until it’s time for New Year’s resolutions again.
Eating well and being active are two wonderful ways to reduce stress and keep your holiday spirits intact. Here are some simple steps to a healthier holiday:
Don’t go hungry. To avoid overeating, don’t go to holiday meals or parties after not eating all day. Eat breakfast and have a light snack before you go.
Reduce your portion size. Take small amounts of your favorite holiday foods. No food is on the naughty list. Choose the dishes you really love and can’t get any other time of year, like Aunt Edna’s pumpkin pie. Slow down and savor a small serving.
Stop and listen. Pay attention to your stomach and stop eating when you are full.
Be physically active. It is a great way to burn off some of those extra calories, as well as relieve stress. Take a walk to see the holiday decorations up close. Dance with someone you love. Play outside with children.
Move away from the food table. This reduces the urge to overeat and allows one to focus on spending time with family and friends.
Not letting yourself have special foods during the holiday season is almost certain to lead to overeating and guilt. Enjoy the holiday season and the special holiday foods that you like by planning ahead and watching portion sizes.
Fresh Fruit Salsa with Cinnamon Crisps
- 4 strawberries
- Half a banana
- 1 apple
- 1 kiwi
- 2 tablespoons orange juice
- 2 tablespoons sugar, divided
- 1 pinch nutmeg
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon, divided
- 2 (8-inch) tortillas
- Cooking spray
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Cut each tortilla into 8 pieces. Arrange on a baking sheet. Lightly coat with cooking spray.
Combine 3/4 teaspoon cinnamon and 1 tablespoon sugar. Sprinkle over tortillas slices. Bake 6 to 8 minutes until slightly browned.
Gently rub produce under cold running water. Peel and core the kiwi. Dice the strawberry, apple, banana, and kiwi into quarter-inch pieces. Mix orange juice, 1 tablespoon sugar, nutmeg, and 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon. Toss with fruit. Chill.
Serve cinnamon crisps with fruit salsa.
Nutrition information per serving (1/4 cup salsa and 1/2 tortilla): Calories 160, total fat 2.5g, sodium 220mg, total carbohydrates 32g, fiber 2g.
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu