Simple steps to a healthy holiday season

It’s that season again — when it is easy to eat too much and move too little. It’s the time when tempting foods are everywhere – and darker, colder days make it enticing to sit on the couch than to be active.

It’s the season when many of us put our healthy habits on hold until it’s time for New Year’s resolutions again.

Eating well and being active are two wonderful ways to reduce stress and keep your holiday spirits intact. Here are some simple steps to a healthier holiday:

Don’t go hungry. To avoid overeating, don’t go to holiday meals or parties after not eating all day. Eat breakfast and have a light snack before you go.

Reduce your portion size. Take small amounts of your favorite holiday foods. No food is on the naughty list. Choose the dishes you really love and can’t get any other time of year, like Aunt Edna’s pumpkin pie. Slow down and savor a small serving.

Stop and listen. Pay attention to your stomach and stop eating when you are full.