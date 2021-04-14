Simple strategies to improve your credit score

Don’t open new accounts. More credit might seem wise in order to increase your available credit-to-debt ratio, but it will be seen as a negative to your score. New, or “young,” accounts are not useful in credit scoring because they dilute your average account age. Unless it’s a dire emergency, do not open new credit accounts.

Get help! If you are having trouble making ends meet, contact your creditors, or see a legitimate credit counselor. This won’t rebuild your credit score immediately, but if you can begin to manage your credit and pay on time, your score should increase over time. And seeking assistance from a credit counseling service will not hurt your credit scores. But beware: There are lots of shysters out there masquerading as negotiators, settlers and credit counselors.

You can find a legitimate, certified credit counselor at The National Federation for Credit Counselors, the nation’s first and largest nonprofit dedicated to improving people’s financial well-being. Go to https://www.NFCC.org to get immediate help online, or call (800) 388-2227 to be connected with a counselor near you.

The National Federation for Credit Counselors is legit. In fact, it is the only credit counseling organization I recommend and endorse. It has been around for many years and has earned the highest reputation. It is a wonderful organization you can trust that has come to the rescue of thousands of my readers over the years. It is ready to help you, too!

Mary Hunt writes this column for Creators Syndicate. She is the founder of www.EverydayCheapskate.com, a lifestyle blog, and the author of “Debt-Proof Living.” Submit comments or tips or address questions on her website. She will answer questions of general interest via this column, but letters cannot be answered individually.

