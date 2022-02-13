Simple tricks to make your stuff last longer

Lipstick. When you get to the bottom of a tube, use a lip brush or a cotton swab to get at the remaining lipstick. You won’t believe how much product remains even when you think you’ve reached the end.

Liquid hand soap. Purchase a foaming hand soap dispenser and turn any liquid hand soap into foaming hand soap. You’ll be amazed at how far you and the family can stretch one bottle of soap.

Laundry detergent. If you use the “dump” method of adding laundry detergent to the washing machine, I can nearly guarantee you’re using too much! Get out the owner manual to see what is recommended. Measure carefully. Every time. Unless you have super hard water, chances are good you can use even less and still get great results, especially if you have a front-loader, which uses very little water.

Clothing. As a general rule, turn clothing inside out before laundering. It’s a simple way to prevent pilling. And zip those zippers! The teeth on a zipper can act as a tiny chainsaw through the agitation and tumbling activity, boring holes in t-shirts and gnawing the heck out of fabric. You might not notice it the first or second laundering, but over time open zippers will shorten the life of everything you launder with them.