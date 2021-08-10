Simple ways to stretch your mobile data plan limits

Read, snap, send later. When you’re on your cellular data plan and you come across a link that you don’t have to read that second, bookmark it or favorite it for later. You’ll save a few MBs. Same goes for snapping that photo, if at all possible. Uploading photos and videos to social sites (or even email) in real time while not connected to wi-fi can use up tens of MBs! Acquire this new habit: Snap now, upload later.

Monitor yourself. Monthly data limits are every smartphone user’s enemy. A small download at the wrong time may send your bill skyrocketing. Your smartphone has built-in tools that allow you to track your data usage, although free reports from your carrier will give you a more accurate picture.

To track on your iPhone, go to “Settings” then “Cellular” and look for “Cellular Data Usage.” On your Android smartphone, go to “Settings” and tap “Data Usage.” To change the cycle date to match the start date of your monthly plan, check the “Set Mobile Data Limit” box (or “Limit Mobile Data” on some phones) if you want your phone to block you from using any mobile data after you exceed your limit.