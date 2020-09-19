Sincere apologies to pawnshops everywhere

What are the terms? When a pledged item is not redeemed according to the agreed-upon terms, pawnbrokers are required to notify the customer that the loan period has expired, giving him or her a final opportunity to redeem the property.

Once expired, the broker has the right to sell the item. In some states, the pawnbroker gets to keep the entire proceeds from the sale. In others, once the loan (plus interest and fees) is recovered, the balance of the sale price, or some portion thereof, is paid to the pawner.

What if it’s stolen? In many states, pawnbrokers are required by law to file a daily list of items that have been pledged, giving serial numbers and other identifying information. This gives police the opportunity to recover stolen items.

What’s best to pawn? A pawnshop may not be the best place to liquidate items that you wish to sell outright like furniture, clothing and similar household items. Sites like eBay and Craigslist or the local classifieds would likely fetch a higher price.

But for the person who needs some quick cash and is willing to put up something of value to secure that loan, a pawnshop could help meet an urgent need.