Sister only sees in red and blue

Dear Annie: Lots of folks had a hard time with the 2020 presidential election. I look at it like this: You vote, but sometimes, your person doesn’t win. That’s OK; it’s just the way life goes. However, my sister doesn’t have such a relaxed position on it.

I had to listen to her rant and rave for four years, never getting my opinion in because her rants were so crazy that I just had to redirect the conversation to her grandchild. So, after the election, she was still upset and started her typical rant. I couldn’t take it anymore. I told her who I voted for, and there was an awkward silence. Then she said, “I guess I’ll have to try and forgive you.” I told her that would NEVER be necessary.

We all have the right to vote, no forgiveness needed. She ended up hanging up in my face. I haven’t spoken to her since. It’s been almost a year now. I don’t miss her. We were never particularly close, as she moved thousands of miles away from our family when I was a teenager (I’m in my 50s now). She’s a VERY negative person in general, and I’m the total opposite. Am I a horrible person for not wanting to reconcile?

— Irreconcilable Sisters