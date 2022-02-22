Sisters won’t move on from childhood trauma

Dear Annie: I have always looked up to my older sisters. They are twins and six years older than me. We all had difficult childhoods because our father was an abuser. He isolated my sisters by calling them special and putting me and my other siblings down.

As an adult, I have gone through a long process of healing and finding love and support through a close group of friends. I feel more loved and understood than I ever have before. I always felt so isolated as a child because my father was not afraid to make it clear how much he disliked me, in addition to the other abuse my sisters and I suffered. My friendships have really allowed me to open up and find joy and trust in the world.

However, my relationship with my sisters at times feels stagnant. Each time I see them, they seem to have a fixed view of who I am. I try to be open and vulnerable with them, too, but am very used to being mocked or shut down or simply having the subject changed back to their lives, which often dominates all conversations with them. Not only do I feel like I am fighting for them to take me seriously as a grown late-20s adult, but I also feel like I am still fighting against the ideas my father had of me that still exist in their heads.