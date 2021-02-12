Situation so messed up, even Annie doesn’t know where to start

You cheated on your wife. You cheated on her again. And the cherry on this creeptastic cake: You cheated on her with your nieces. (Yes, they are your nieces, too, even if not by blood.) What you did was profoundly hurtful, no matter which way you slice it.

I usually tell partners working past infidelity to try couples counseling. But for that to work, the cheater actually has to feel remorse — and despite your letter’s signature, it seems like the only thing you regret is getting caught.

If you can’t appreciate how deeply you’ve hurt your wife, my only advice is to honor her wishes and pack your bags.

Dear Annie: My sister is relatively young (early 60s) but lives in a nursing home. For months now, she has not been allowed to leave her room except to shower. She was put in a room that has no phone. After she’d been there for a month, I called and the front desk told me that she’d be allowed visitors in a week or two. I waited two weeks, and called again, and they said she still wasn’t allowed visits.

I am allowed to drop things off, and last week I noticed that one of the residents was in the lobby. I asked an employee what was up with that, and the employee said residents are allowed to go outside for cigarette breaks, supervised.