Skimming funds from a partnership never OK

Dear Mary: My wife has always insisted on balancing our joint checkbook, and recently, I found out why. The bank statement came yesterday while I was home, so I decided to open it.

I was shocked to see a check to her brother for $350. I went through a couple of prior statements and found the same thing. I figure she’s been doing this since her parents died several years ago. We’re not exactly rolling in dough.

We have three kids and a big mortgage, and money is tight. If she’d asked or at least discussed this with me, I would not have refused to help him, but this is way out of line, in my opinion.

How should I broach the subject with her?

— Jason

Dear Jason: Skimming money is a real problem for any partnership, especially a marriage. But money problems in a marriage are rarely only about the money. There’s usually an underlying issue.

If she’d asked me, I would have told your wife that as noble as her intentions might be to help her brother, her commitment to you and your marriage trumps everything. It’s wrong to do this behind your back.