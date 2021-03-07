Skimming funds from a partnership never OK

Dear Mary: My wife has always insisted on balancing our joint checkbook, and recently, I found out why. The bank statement came yesterday while I was home, so I decided to open it.
I was shocked to see a check to her brother for $350. I went through a couple of prior statements and found the same thing. I figure she’s been doing this since her parents died several years ago. We’re not exactly rolling in dough.
We have three kids and a big mortgage, and money is tight. If she’d asked or at least discussed this with me, I would not have refused to help him, but this is way out of line, in my opinion.
How should I broach the subject with her?
— Jason
Dear Jason: Skimming money is a real problem for any partnership, especially a marriage. But money problems in a marriage are rarely only about the money. There’s usually an underlying issue.
If she’d asked me, I would have told your wife that as noble as her intentions might be to help her brother, her commitment to you and your marriage trumps everything. It’s wrong to do this behind your back.
Since you wrote, let me ask you: Why do you think she felt compelled to deceive you in this way? Maybe she believed you’d hit the roof if she brought it up.
I suggest that you go to her as a loving husband and partner, not a raging foe. Tell her how hurt you are that she couldn’t talk to you about this. Assure her that you are willing to talk now.
Tell her that if you are going to enjoy financial harmony in your marriage, everything has to be on the table — her spending and yours.
Talk it out. I’m sure you can negotiate a compromise you can both live with.
Dear Mary: I am new to Costco, having dragged my feet to join because our budget really doesn’t allow for anything past our normal grocery bill. My friends go WILD and shop at rates that take my breath away.
I believe I can save on particular items, especially paper products. Do you have any suggestions on how I can navigate such an overwhelming shopping experience?
— Carrie
Dear Carrie: I’m not convinced you will save on paper products at Costco. You’ll get high quality and huge quantities, but I’m confident you can beat Costco’s prices if you buy your paper products on sale at the supermarket, discount department store such as Target or Walmart or dollar store.
Some things are cheaper at the warehouse clubs (milk, cheese, frozen chicken breasts, for example).
The challenge with Costco or any warehouse club is that you have to buy a lot in a year’s time to break even on your membership fee in actual money saved.
If you are determined that you can, I suggest you never arrive at Costco planning to pay with a credit card. Take only a written list and the amount of cash you intend to spend.
It’s not easy, but if you follow that guideline, you will not be so tempted to buy things you didn’t even know you needed until you wandered up and down the aisles. Like 50 pounds of onions or a 4K high-definition television that suddenly you simply cannot live without!
Dear Mary: Please say again, what is the best commercial cleaner/polish for stainless steel?
— Dorothy
Dear Dorothy: You won’t find a better product to clean your stainless steel than Sprayway Stainless Steel Cleaner and Polisher.
This product is oil-based and leaves no streaks. And you’ll see far fewer fingerprints once you clean and polish your stainless steel. I’m pretty sure I’ve tried them all, so I’m confident in this recommendation. Sprayway is the best!
Dear Mary: Is there any way to rescue throw rugs that have lost their rubber backing? They are no longer safe on the floor when they slip around, but the tops are in perfect shape.
I hate to throw them out. There must be some kind of adhesive backing available to buy or make.
— Mary M.
Dear Mary M.: There is. In fact, you have a couple of options.
To repair: To give a bathmat or other type of area rug some traction to give it a new lease on life, flip it over and apply lines of acrylic-latex caulk every 6 inches or so.
Once dry, you can safely use that rug again; the rubbery strips of caulk will hold it in place.
To restore: Another option is an excellent product, Fiber-Lok Non-Skid Rug Backing. You may be able to find this locally, at select Staples, Joann or Walmart stores, but for sure online on Amazon. It comes in a pint, quart or gallon.
As I write, Amazon prices are the most reasonable and have the added benefit of Prime shipping on the pint and quart options.
Use a paintbrush to apply this rubbery liquid to the back of a bathmat, carpet runner or area rug using a paint brush, being careful to follow the label instructions.
Once applied and allowed to fully cure, both rugs treated with acrylic-latex caulk and Fiber-Lok Non-Skid Rug Backing are washable.
In the future, I suggest you not machine-dry mats and rugs with rubber backing. The heat has a way of breaking down the some types of rubber, which could be the reason you’re facing the task of repair and restoration.
Hope that helps!
