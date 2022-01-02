Slash your home heating bills

Just as I was knee-deep in researching, testing and learning all I could about electric space heaters, this letter popped up in my inbox.

Dear Mary: I need your help to figure out how we can reduce our home heating bills. It’s killing us to pay so much to keep our house warm in the winter. We have a gas furnace, and where we live, the cost of gas has gone up more than 10% while, at the same time, the cost of electricity has gone down slightly.

Our home is a two-story with a basement. Our kids are grown, so it’s just the two of us. My husband travels for his work, so I’m the only one here most of the time. Thanks in advance for your help!

— Jeanine

Dear Jeanine: An efficient and easy way to reduce your home heating cost is to heat only the rooms that are occupied and keep your furnace set very low. Use a space heater (or heaters) to make occupied rooms comfortable. You can rely on this method during the day, as well as at night.

You could easily see your heating bill drop 35% or more wit these simple changes. It’s such a simple way to make a huge difference in your home heating costs.