Slow service a source of genuine frustration

Yes, you probably should be a little more patient. However, it is understandable that when you go out to eat, you would like the same service as everyone else.

Maybe you should talk with the management of the restaurant and let them know that it took a very long time to be served. Don’t do it in a combative way. Instead, try to help the restaurant out by making them aware of a shortcoming they can fix, especially after all the hardships restaurants have endured during the pandemic. But 30 minutes of waiting to be served is way too long a time in any restaurant.

Dear Annie: I live in a retirement community. I have an acquaintance who lives alone. “Betty” frequently gets lost and cannot find her way home.

When mutual friends are discussed, she does not know who we are talking about. Betty has no family members who check on her. We have tried to seek help from Adult Protective Services, but they say this is not their problem and assure us we have no legal authority to do anything.

So, whose problem is it? She refuses to see a doctor. We helped her purchase a cellphone, but she is unable to learn the simplest operations, and she doesn’t take it with her when she leaves home.