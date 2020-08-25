Small, medium or large? Does size matter?

Dear Mary: A friend and I were talking about portions and quantities in recipes. If a recipe calls for two eggs, what size should they be: small, medium or large? Does it matter?
— Ann
Dear Ann: Although any size egg may be used for frying, scrambling, boiling or poaching, most recipes for baked dishes, such as custards and cakes, are based on the use of large eggs. The correct egg size can be important in recipes with exact measurement requirements, such as cakes or souffles.
A large egg contains about 4 tablespoons of content (2-2/3 tablespoons of white and 1-1/2 tablespoons of yolk). Five large eggs or six small eggs equal one cup.
Dear Mary: I can’t keep lettuce in my refrigerator for more than two days without it turning rusty.
I’ve tried everything, Tupperware containers, washing and putting paper towels in the bag with it, not washing until using. Even though the date on the package says it will be good for at least five days after opening, I end up throwing it away before that time.
Am I the only one who has this problem?
— Pat
Dear Pat: “Rust” on lettuce leaves is harmless. It develops from the natural breakdown process in the cells once the lettuce is harvested. Just know that it isn’t rust as we think of it.
This color change indicates old lettuce. If this is happening on dated package greens, return the package to the store for a refund.
When selecting head lettuce, look at the stem area, where the head was cut from the stalk. If it is bright white, you know the head is very fresh. If it is rust color, it’s getting quite old. For your freshest choice, select the head that’s closest to white.
Dear Mary: What is tamari? It is an ingredient in a recipe for Spiced Hazelnuts I would like to make. Where can I find it?
— Catherine
Dear Catherine: Tamari is a type of soy sauce, usually used in Japanese food and nearly always gluten-free. In a pinch, you can easily substitute with Chinese light soy or regular Japanese soy sauce. You should be able to find tamari in the Asian section of a good supermarket, or for sure in a Japanese food store.
Dear Mary: What size Instant Pot would you recommend for my husband and me? I want to use it primarily to make cheesecake, but now I wonder if most IP recipes would work well in the 5-quart size.
— Carla
Dear Carla: The 5-quart Instant Pot has been discontinued (you might be able to find a stray one out there somewhere, but it won’t be easy). That leaves three sizes for your consideration: 3-quart, 6-quart and 8-quart.
The 3-quart model is quite small and will limit your ability to make cheesecakes because you need a springform pan that fits inside to do that. That leaves either the 6- or 8-quartz size.
I’m quite sure the big 8-quart Instant Pot would be overkill for a household of two, so I recommend the 6-quart DUO60 7-in-1 Instant Pot, currently available for about $90 along with a springform pan, about $12. This is the Instant Pot I have, and I’ve never found it to be too large for two, but it’s also ideal for when we have guests.
Here’s the deal with a pressure cooker: You can cook a small amount of food in a larger Instant Pot. But if the Instant Pot is too small, you cannot add more. The rule is that you should never fill a pressure cooker more than two-thirds full.
You’re going to love your Instant Pot and oh, that cheesecake!
Mary Hunt writes this column for Creators Syndicate. She is the founder of www.EverydayCheapskate.com, a lifestyle blog, and the author of “Debt-Proof Living. Submit comments or tips or address questions on her website. She will answer questions of general interest via this column, but letters cannot be answered individually.
