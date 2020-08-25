Small, medium or large? Does size matter?

This color change indicates old lettuce. If this is happening on dated package greens, return the package to the store for a refund.

When selecting head lettuce, look at the stem area, where the head was cut from the stalk. If it is bright white, you know the head is very fresh. If it is rust color, it’s getting quite old. For your freshest choice, select the head that’s closest to white.

Dear Mary: What is tamari? It is an ingredient in a recipe for Spiced Hazelnuts I would like to make. Where can I find it?

— Catherine

Dear Catherine: Tamari is a type of soy sauce, usually used in Japanese food and nearly always gluten-free. In a pinch, you can easily substitute with Chinese light soy or regular Japanese soy sauce. You should be able to find tamari in the Asian section of a good supermarket, or for sure in a Japanese food store.

Dear Mary: What size Instant Pot would you recommend for my husband and me? I want to use it primarily to make cheesecake, but now I wonder if most IP recipes would work well in the 5-quart size.

— Carla