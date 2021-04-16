Small steps can add physical activity to your busy day

Spring is a perfect time to enjoy warmer weather and set some goals for increasing your physical activity.
Think you do not have time? Adding activity into your day is possible. Choose activities that you enjoy. Adults should aim for at least 2-1/2 hours or 150 minutes of physical activity each week. Every little bit adds up and doing something is better than doing nothing.
Here are a few tips to get you started:
— Take 10. Do 10 minutes of activity at a time to reach your weekly goal. Walk the dog for 10 minutes before and after work and add a 10-minute walk at lunchtime.
— Mix it up. Start the week with morning bike ride, take a yoga class during a weekday lunch, lift weights in the evening, and end the week by working in the garden.
— Be ready anytime. Keep comfortable clothes and walking or running shoes in the car and at the office.
— Find ways to move. Take a brisk walk around the parking lot or an extra lap inside the grocery store before you shop. If you have an infant or toddler, take a long walk using the stroller and everyone gets some fresh air.
— Work out during TV time. Watch a movie while you jog on a treadmill or download a video on your phone and watch while you ride a stationary bike.
— Be an active parent. Instead of standing on the sidelines, walk up and down the soccer, baseball, or softball field while the kids practice or play their game.
— Find support. Join a walking group, play wheelchair sports, practice martial arts, or sign up for an exercise class.
— Enjoy the great outdoors. Plant a garden, play a game of hide-and-seek or disc golf. Spend time hiking, canoeing, or boating.
— Take advantage of wait time. Do lunges while waiting for your food to cook in the microwave. Complete a few squats while brushing your teeth.
— The chores count, too! Clean the house, wash the car, or mow the lawn with a push mower. Know that these activities count toward your goal of at least 150 minutes each week.
Kiwi, Banana and Apple Salad
4-1/2 teaspoons lime juice
(about 1 lime)
1-1/2 teaspoons oil
1-1/2 teaspoons sweet onion, minced
1 teaspoon vinegar
1 teaspoon honey
1/8 teaspoon salt
2 medium kiwis, peeled
1 medium banana
1 medium apple (about 3 inches in diameter) or 1 pear
1 tablespoon fresh mint, chopped (optional)
Wash hands with soap and water.
Mix lime juice, oil, onion, vinegar, honey and salt in a medium bowl.
Wash and chop kiwis, banana and apple into small cubes.
Add fruit and mint (if using) to the dressing; toss to coat.
Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Makes 6 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 60 calories, 1.5g fat, 50 mg sodium, 13g carbohydrate, 2g fiber and 1g protein.
Recipe from: Oregon State Extension
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu