Small steps can add physical activity to your busy day

Spring is a perfect time to enjoy warmer weather and set some goals for increasing your physical activity.

Think you do not have time? Adding activity into your day is possible. Choose activities that you enjoy. Adults should aim for at least 2-1/2 hours or 150 minutes of physical activity each week. Every little bit adds up and doing something is better than doing nothing.

Here are a few tips to get you started:

— Take 10. Do 10 minutes of activity at a time to reach your weekly goal. Walk the dog for 10 minutes before and after work and add a 10-minute walk at lunchtime.

— Mix it up. Start the week with morning bike ride, take a yoga class during a weekday lunch, lift weights in the evening, and end the week by working in the garden.

— Be ready anytime. Keep comfortable clothes and walking or running shoes in the car and at the office.

— Find ways to move. Take a brisk walk around the parking lot or an extra lap inside the grocery store before you shop. If you have an infant or toddler, take a long walk using the stroller and everyone gets some fresh air.