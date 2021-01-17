Smart ways to save money on pet care for Fido, Fluffy

Adopt instead of buying. Breeder prices for dogs are many times higher than the cost of adopting from a shelter. Sure, there will be expenses and fees involved with adopting — but they will be so much less, plus you’ll be saving a life.

Loyalty clubs. Stores such as Petco, not unlike every supermarket on earth, have loyalty rewards programs. And they have sales. You need to be a loyalty club member to get in on the goodies. It’s worth the effort to join. In fact, join several of these programs so you have options. Then watch the sales, and take full advantage of every savings opportunity.

Human food. Feed your pets all the human food your vet or other pet professional approves and or recommends. Animal Planet says that baked carrots, steamed broccoli and eggs are safe and healthy for cats to eat — and much cheaper than cat food.

Pet food storage. Some pets are picky about what they’ll eat. I don’t have a cat, but I’ve learned that felines are known to refuse food if it’s too old because it’s been left out.

No matter which pets you have, keep an eye on those expiration dates. Refrigerate as necessary, and even look into freezing pet food, especially if you are able to stock up when the good stuff goes on sale.