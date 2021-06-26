Smartphone addiction causes rift in marriage

But your wife’s compulsive smartphone use seems beyond the point of reason. Breaking through to her here is more about reaching her heart than her head. Let her know how concerned you are about her phone habit, that it’s not just a nuisance but a genuine concern.

Ask her to leave her devices outside the bedroom for your health, her health and the health of your relationship. If she refuses, ask her to see a counselor who specializes in behavioral addictions.

Dear Annie: My 67-year-old boyfriend of 12 years threw me out for a 22-year-old, but soon afterward, he called and said he thought we could still work it out.

We ran into each other in public a month ago, and he couldn’t keep his hands off me. He said he’d call me that night, but he never did. And when I tried him, he didn’t pick up. He later sent me a text saying: “Not gonna happen. Too late.”

I have a feeling that he won’t speak to me or see me because he knows that he’ll want me back.

Right now, all my belongings are still at his place. I told him that once they leave, they won’t come back. He has said nothing to me about getting my stuff, but I’m going to just show up.