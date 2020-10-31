Snail mail brings cheer

Once he married and had children, he became quite distant and overprotective of his children. It is very hard to get to spend time with him or his family, and when we can, it’s for a structured one-hour time limit. When his first child was born, we were told we could schedule a 30-minute appointment at the hospital and were told the times. Because of this time restriction, my parents didn’t get to go at all since their flight home was in the afternoon.

I hardly know his kids, and yet I am close and in frequent contact with my daughter and her family.

If we call or text my son, he replies days later, if at all. He is this way to the whole family, not just me. His girls are 1 and 5. I have only babysat the 5-year-old for two hours once at their home. He says he doesn’t trust that I will follow all his instructions to the letter with the kids.

What can I do to improve this and to understand?

— Coping With a Changed Son

Dear Coping: I’m sorry you are being shut out of your son’s and grandchildren’s lives. Having love to give and having someone push away that love is painful. The saddest part is that your granddaughters don’t have the gift of a loving grandparent.