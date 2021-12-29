Somatic therapy could help deal with trauma

Dear Numb and Lost: Thank you for writing to me. First off, no one has a “normal” life. Everyone has stuff. But what you want is to be out of pain. I am sorry that you had to endure all sorts of abuse. No person or child should ever have to. The question is, how do you heal from that?

Congratulations on trying to find help. It looks like the five therapists you saw were probably not trained in trauma. You might try and find a somatic therapist. Somatic therapy is a type of therapy that helps treat post-traumatic stress by releasing bodily sensations that come up in everyday life. The therapist works from the inside out, starting with your body instead of just talking and reliving the traumas over and over again.

I would recommend reading Dr. Peter Levine’s book, “Waking the Tiger.” Another good book for trauma is “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk. Both could be great resources on your journey toward feeling better. It’s a cinch by the inch and hard by the yard.

Dear Annie: What an amazing soul you are, and your duty to do for others before yourself speaks loudly of your ability to be truly unselfish.