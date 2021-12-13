Somebody’s watching and Gramps disapproves

She says that it’s his thing and that there’s no use in fighting about it. However, it disgusts me, and I don’t think I will be able to visit their home again if I’m being monitored. It’s not moral or proper. It’s an invasion of privacy.

Should I mention this to him or just stop going there? He would probably be grossly offended, seeing as he is allegedly “the master of the house.”

Not seeing them would be devastating to me because my daughter is my closest living relative and I love her dearly. We have never had a real argument since the day she was born.

— Loving Gramps Needs Advice

Dear Loving Gramps: I agree with you that all that surveillance seems a bit creepy. If this is part of a larger pattern of controlling behavior, it could indicate emotional abuse. (Call The National Domestic Violence Hotline, at 800-799-7233, for guidance.)

Bur unless and until your daughter comes to you with such concerns, there’s not much you can do.

Why not invite them over to your house rather than create a conflict in their marriage where there may be none?