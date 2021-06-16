Something no one wants to talk about: Bankruptcy

Dear Mary: We are thinking about filing for bankruptcy. We owe $30,000 in credit card debt plus $1,000 in outstanding medical bills.

Every month, we are falling further and further behind because we have a $2,500 mortgage payment, monthly bills, babysitting, groceries, gas, etc.

I know things are not going to clear up overnight, but can you please help us get some relief — quickly?

— Ron

Dear Ron: My heart goes out to you. I’ve been in financial trouble, too. You need to know that your problem is not the result of medical bills or a big mortgage payment. Your problem is credit card debt. It may appear that the medical bill has pushed you over the edge, but it’s the credit card debt that is such a problem. You are addicted to spending money before you’ve earned it.

Bankruptcy won’t address this problem. Quick fixes don’t teach us much. You borrowed the money and spent it freely, and now you have a moral obligation to repay it. I believe you are ideal candidates for credit counseling. My best advice is for you to contact the National Federation of Credit Counselors at their website or by calling 800-388-2227 today.