Son is disrespectful and he doesn’t seem to care

Dear Annie: Two years ago, I got on my then-17-year-old son for using a very derogatory term for women.

I told him the word should not be a part of his vocabulary, and it would cause great harm to his reputation if he were to use the word in public. He got angry with me. The argument ended with him leaving my home.

He went to stay with his mother and didn’t come over to my house for his normal visits for his entire senior year of high school.

My son blamed me for the rift and refused to see me. I got married later that summer and even though he said he would attend, he didn’t show up, and neither did my younger son.

A year later, I attended his high school graduation and things seemed to be on the mend until, during a discussion, he said he was not sorry for cutting me out of his life for his senior year and doesn’t regret it.

His blazon arrogance and narcissistic personality are very much reminiscent of his maternal grandfather, whom he idolizes. This has caused me to not enjoy being around him, and I did not want to spend much time with him the past year.