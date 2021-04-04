Son’s alcoholism leaves mom feeling hopeless

Dear Readers: I wish you all an enjoyable Easter and Passover. Here’s to a spring season filled with new beginnings and lots of hope, happiness and joy. Thank you so much for the joy you bring me through my column each week.

Dear Annie: My 40-year-old son is an alcoholic. He recently went through a divorce and is currently living with my husband and me. He has two beautiful little girls, both under the age of 6, whom I adore. He is unemployed, and while I know he is deeply depressed over losing his wife and job, alcohol is to blame.

I am reaching out to you and your readers to see what I can do. His Alcoholics Anonymous sponsor recently dropped him due to lack of commitment. He refuses to go to rehab — he’s been twice — and I worry that he will drink himself to death.

We have tried everything, from tough love (kicked him out) to trying to help and understand his pain and being there for him. I will do everything to take care of my grandbabies. I watch them during the day while their mommy works, and we have them every other weekend when my son has visitation (only because they are with me).

My therapist tells me he has to hit rock bottom, and that may mean homelessness.

I am just so heartbroken and cannot see myself doing this.