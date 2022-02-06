Son stuck with abusive wife

I just feel like they have betrayed me when all this time I’ve been a mother and father to them. Can you please help me move ahead, Annie? Thank you.

— Wanting Contact

Dear Wanting: The best way to move ahead is to take a step back — and look at the big picture. Your son is in an abusive relationship, and his wife is using your family as the scapegoat and saying that you are the cause of all problems, when, after being married to her for eight years, he ended up having a mental breakdown.

The real question is, why does he allow his wife to say such terrible things about you and force him to cut ties with you?

Continue to reach out to your son in a loving and understanding way. Try to put your hurt feelings aside and see that he is the one really hurting now. It does not feel good to be disconnected from your parents and cut them out completely. He is hurting.

On top of that, you are being too hard on your daughter. Your children are not betraying you; they are surviving as best they can with the life situation they are in at the moment.