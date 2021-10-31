Space heaters keep home heating costs under control

At night, the house thermostat goes down to 55 degrees F and we set a space heater in the bedroom to 65 degrees F. That plus quality bedding and a down comforter keep us warm and comfy; not too hot, not too cold, but just right.

We use and are super happy with a micathermic space heater. It is remarkably quiet. I find it annoying and disruptive to hear a heater fan cycle on and off, so this one feature may be the biggest reason we are such fans.

There are a number of different types of space heaters, ranging in cost from about $30 to $150, depending where you shop.

Micathermic. The heating element on a micathermic heater is covered in thin sheets of mica. It produces both convection heat and radiant heat, which gives immediate warmth.

A nice gentle kind of heat, not a blast of hot air. It provides us a constant source of warmth, not constant warming up to hot then shutting off until it gets cold again.

Convection. The general way that a convection space heater works is that it relies on the circulation of air within the room to heat the room. The fan blows air over a heating element and then it is recirculated into the room.