Stain solutions for shirts and windows

Dear Mary: I hope you can help me out with this problem. Very hard water is leaving calcium deposits all over my windows. I have tried white vinegar, and that didn’t help. CLR seemed to work, but only a little bit. I can’t stand to look at my windows. Help! And thanks.

— Rosa

Dear Rosa: Most hard water spots and buildup sits on the surface of the glass in windows and shower doors and can be easily removed using a mixture of vinegar and blue Dawn dishwashing liquid. Since neither vinegar nor CLR (calcium, lime and rust remover) have worked on your windows, this leads me to believe your situation is not typical. Most likely, you have silica stains.

Silica, which is found in all-natural water in varying degrees, has bonded with the glass in your windows over time, causing them to appear “etched.” The good news is that you may be able to remove these silica stains yourself and bring your windows back to their original clean and sparkly condition, provided they have not become permanently damaged. Are you up for the challenge?