Start planning now for Christmas

Brisk mornings, fall colors, pumpkin pie and apple cider. Autumn is just the best time of year, right?

While we’re thinking toward Halloween and Thanksgiving, consider this a strong nudge to put Christmas high on the list. Start planning now and you’ll benefit in so many ways come December.

Before I find myself dealing with angry responses from readers who find “Christmas creep” to be offensive (a merchandising phenomenon in which merchants and retailers exploit the commercialized status of Christmas by introducing Christmas-themed merchandise or decorations earlier and earlier each year), that’s not what I’m talking about.

In fact, I find that quite objectionable myself. I don’t want the Christmas season to start until we’ve cleaned up the last of the Thanksgiving turkey. I don’t want to shortchange fall-themed decor and the joy and beauty of Thanksgiving.

What I’m talking about is planning and getting organized now without the overwhelming pressure and panic that I know will come once I’ve waited too long and believe my only option is to rack up a pile of debt to just get through the season. I despise that feeling of being under the gun, driven by guilt and remorse to mark names off a list; compelled to buy something, anything, to get through the holiday.