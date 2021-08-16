Staying together for the kid

Dear Annie: I have been married for 11 years and have a wonderful 10-year-old son; however, my marriage is on very shaky ground.

I work more than 70 hours a week to maintain a wonderful home in a great community for the sake of my son. My husband, on the other hand, can barely see fit to get himself to work and is incredibly selfish on a regular basis.

For example, we recently had an argument about me donating money to charity — about $50 to $100 a month — which we can afford. This was something my son wanted us to do, and I believe our charity is a wonderful lesson for him. My husband said he has to think of himself first because “this is how you stay alive.” He said he should get that money instead of the charity.

This argument occurred on the day before my birthday. He completely did not acknowledge my 50th birthday — no card, no gifts and no recognition whatsoever. When I became upset, he told me I was being ridiculous and acting like I expected a Sweet 16 party.

If it weren’t for my son, I would have left this marriage a long time ago. My son feels the tension between us and asks me to promise we won’t split up or he would hate me.