Steps to prevent choking in young children at mealtime

Children under the age of 4 are at a high risk of choking while eating.
Young children are still learning how to chew food properly, and they often swallow the food whole. Their small airways can become easily blocked.
You can help reduce children’s risk of choking when eating by preparing food in certain ways, such as cutting food into small pieces and cooking hard food, like carrots, until it is soft enough to pierce with a fork.
Remember, always supervise children during meals and snacks. Here are a few more suggestions:
-- Remove seeds, pits and tough skins/peels from fruits and vegetables.
-- Finely chop foods into thin slices, strips or small pieces (no larger than 1/2 inch), or grate, mash or puree foods. This is especially important when serving raw fruits and vegetables, as those items may be harder to chew.
-- Remove all bones from fish, chicken and meat before cooking or serving.
-- Grind up tough meats and poultry.
-- Small round foods such as grapes, cherries, cherry tomatoes and melon balls are common causes of choking. Slice these items in half lengthwise. Then slice into smaller pieces (no larger than 1/2 inch) when serving them to young children.
To help prevent choking, do not serve small (marble-sized), sticky or hard foods that are difficult to chew and easy to swallow whole, including:
-- Cheese cubes or blocks (grate or thinly slice cheese before serving)
-- Chewing gum
-- Dried fruit
-- Gummy fruit snacks
-- Hard candy, including caramels, cough drops, jellybeans, lollipops, etc.
-- Hard pretzels and pretzel chips
-- Ice cubes
-- Marshmallows
-- Nuts and seeds, including breads, crackers and cereals that contain nuts and seeds
-- Popcorn
-- Spoonfuls of peanut butter or other nut butters. Spread nut butters thinly on other foods (e.g., toast, crackers, etc.). Serve only creamy — not chunky — nut butters.
-- Whole round or tube-shaped foods such as grapes, cherry tomatoes, cherries, raw carrots, sausages and hot dogs
Sit and eat with children at meals and snacks. Remind children to take small bites of food and swallow between bites. Eating together may help you quickly spot a child who might be choking.
MyPlate Snack Platter
- 3 cups assorted vegetables, such as: bell pepper slices, broccoli florets, carrot sticks, etc.
- 3 cups assorted fruits, such as: apple slices, blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, cherries, etc.
- 6 to 12 ounces grains, such as: pita chips, pretzels, tortilla chips, whole grain bread or crackers
- 4 to 8 ounces protein, such as: 1 cup hummus, 1/2 cup almonds, cashews, or peanuts, 8 ounces sliced chicken, ham or turkey or 8 ounces tofu
- 8 ounces dairy, such as: cheese cubes or slices, Greek yogurt
Wash hands with soap and water. Wash fresh fruits and vegetables by gently rubbing soft fruits or vegetables under cold running water or scrub firmer fruits or vegetables with clean vegetable brush under running water.
On a platter, baking sheet or plate, arrange desired vegetables, fruits, grains, protein and dairy options to create a delicious snack platter.
Feel free to include other foods not listed.
Makes 6 servings.
Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to four days.
Nutrition information per serving (approximate depending on platter selections): 390 calories, 21 g total fat, 620 mg sodium, 40 g total carbohydrates, 5 g fiber, 16 g protein.
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu