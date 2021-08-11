Steps to prevent choking in young children at mealtime

Children under the age of 4 are at a high risk of choking while eating.

Young children are still learning how to chew food properly, and they often swallow the food whole. Their small airways can become easily blocked.

You can help reduce children’s risk of choking when eating by preparing food in certain ways, such as cutting food into small pieces and cooking hard food, like carrots, until it is soft enough to pierce with a fork.

Remember, always supervise children during meals and snacks. Here are a few more suggestions:

-- Remove seeds, pits and tough skins/peels from fruits and vegetables.

-- Finely chop foods into thin slices, strips or small pieces (no larger than 1/2 inch), or grate, mash or puree foods. This is especially important when serving raw fruits and vegetables, as those items may be harder to chew.

-- Remove all bones from fish, chicken and meat before cooking or serving.

-- Grind up tough meats and poultry.