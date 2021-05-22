Stepson addicted to meth, leaving family in turmoil

I encourage you to attend meetings of a support group such as Nar-Anon or Families Anonymous, which might afford you some peace and in turn clarity in the situation. And if ever you feel you are in danger, call 911. I’m sorry your family is dealing with this.

Dear Annie: I have had bad relationships with women I met online in the past. Last year, a young woman came and stayed with me from March through June and kept asking me for money. I ended up giving her $6,000 when it was all said and done.

After things ended with that woman, I started talking to another woman, who borrowed $4,000 for medical expenses. Currently, I’m talking to a few women — primarily this one 30-year-old woman who lives in the same state as me. But every time I ask her to get together in person, she always says she wishes she could but is busy that weekend. Then there’s another one who’s 27 that says she wants to be with me but she doesn’t have money to get gas to come visit.

What is the best way to find somebody to date? Do you know of any good dating sites where you really don’t have to pay a lot? Because I don’t want to spend a lot of money trying to find somebody. I’m going to be 50 a week from today.

— All Out of Love in Maine