Stick with love; ‘Tommy’ will eventually remember

Dear Annie: My boyfriend and I have been dating for about a year and a half.

While maintaining separate homes, we spend the majority of our days and evenings together. I have three children and get along very well with my ex-husband and his girlfriend. My boyfriend has a son, “Tommy.”

The problem is my boyfriend’s ex-wife creates conflict and difficulties for him. She is remarried to the man she left him for, and though my boyfriend accepted him in time, she continues to make things difficult for everyone.

In fact, she goes around talking about both of us, telling people he is not involved with Tommy and doesn’t pay for anything, which is not true. They have 50/50 shared custody, and we do support Tommy.

Recently, my son came to us and said Tommy told him my boyfriend hates Tommy and lied about several things. I assume this is likely because Tommy constantly hears negative things about his dad and was seeking attention. We often talk with Tommy about the challenges his mom presents.

We have put him in counseling to help him cope with the conflict, and we feel we have done everything we can possibly do to help. But, recently, Tommy has been asking to stay with his mom more and more, and we believe she is seeking full custody.