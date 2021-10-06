Stop making these dishwasher mistakes

Here’s the problem: If you pile in too many glasses, dishes, bowls and all the flatware you own into one load, you’ll end up with twice the work because nothing is going to get completely clean. If dishes are blocked and water can’t reach them, then they won’t get clean.

The owner’s manual will offer a proper loading diagram for your particular dishwasher configuration. Can’t find it? No worries. Search online. Most every manual is available and easy to find if you have the brand and model number.

Mistake: Incorrect arrangement. You want to be strategic when loading the dishwasher. The dirtiest items go into the center of the bottom rack, facing the spray arm.

Once loaded, give that spray arm a spin to make sure it has clear sailing. Then make sure nothing is blocking the detergent dispenser. It needs freedom to open properly at just the right moment.

Mistake: Tossing detergent pods into the machine. Single-dose detergent packs should be placed in the dispenser or, easier, in the flatware basket. Never toss one into the bottom of the dishwasher because it will sit in the hot water, causing it to dissolve prematurely during the pre-wash cycle, then down the drain it goes. That leaves no detergent for the main wash cycle. See how that works? Not very well!