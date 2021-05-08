Stop playing games (and these are sick ones at that)

Dear Annie: I’ve started working out at the gym again recently, and there is a really cute man who works out the same time as me who has captured my attention. I am so attracted to him. I know he likes me, too, but I don’t know if he is shy like me and looking for love, or just looking for a piece.

I’m confused because he was sending his daughter over to bump into me, but he never approached me when he had a couple chances. I am a loud person in general but a very shy woman when it comes to things like this. I don’t know what to do. Should I leave a note on his truck?

— Crushing Hard

Dear Crushing: Flex your confidence and ask this man for a date. The worst that can happen? He says no, things are a little awkward at the gym for a few days, and then you’ll both move on, with your having gained some practice making a move. But from the sound of it, he won’t say no.

Dear Annie: The letter from “Love Two Men,” who had been scammed by one man online and seems to be getting involved with another scammer, was me in a nutshell. Back in 2011, I tried online dating and was scooped up by scammers immediately.