Stop taking out parent loans to pay for your kids’ college

Switch schools. The fact that the fancy expensive school accepted your brilliant progeny does not mean that you can afford it, let alone let your son go there, in the same way your son does not get a Ferrari just because he passed his driver test on the first try. Think, people. Match quality with need and need with the ability to pay.

If, after exhausting all options — working multiple jobs, living at home, starting out at community college, scholarships and grants — your student is still unable to cover the full cost of going to school and there comes a dire need to borrow that cannot be avoided, your student should be responsible for that debt — not you. And your student should stick to federal student loans — never private loans.

Your kids can get help paying for school, but there is nobody who will help you pay for your own future. Going into debt to pay for your child’s education is not some kind of gift. The best gift you will ever give your kids is assurance that you will not become a financial burden to them in your old age.

Mary Hunt writes this column for Creators Syndicate. She is the founder of www.EverydayCheapskate.com, a lifestyle blog, and the author of “Debt-Proof Living.” Submit comments or tips or address questions on her website. She will answer questions of general interest via this column, but letters cannot be answered individually.

