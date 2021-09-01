Stressed about mom’s finances, but family won’t step up

Dear Annie: Our family is like most families — dysfunctional. Our father worked two jobs most of his life to better himself for the good of his family. My mother was a spender, but my father controlled the money. When my father passed, my mother was finally free to live as she wanted.

Yet my eldest sibling, “Dan,” suddenly controlled all her money. Never was there a family meeting to discuss finances. Recently, we learned Dan has taken liberty with our mother’s money. Almost everything my father worked for is gone. Our mother needs assistance, and now she cannot afford it.

I feel Dan cheated not only my mother but also the rest of our family, because now we have this added burden of her care. Dan has never shown remorse. Our mother could press charges for elder abuse but has chosen not to go that route.

The burden has mostly fallen upon me to care for our mother. I really enjoy our time together. But I am struggling now because the rest of the family wants to find peace and has let Dan back into the fold. He is a bad person who is a real con. He’s stolen from people outside the family, too. I cannot seem to accept this decision. I have forgiven the crook, but I cannot forget.