Stressing over accents, but maybe there is a good reason

Since some time has passed, it seems she might be reluctant or fearful of pursuing a lawsuit. But she should still talk it over with an attorney. At the very least, she may be able to negotiate a settlement with the insurance company privately.

I encourage her to choose an amount sizable enough to compensate her for all expenses incurred, plus the lifelong burden caused by her injuries. Project what it will cost to pay for future medical visits and to buy the equipment and therapies necessary to cope with her condition for the rest of her life.

If the cops or city doesn’t do it first, a claim like this might get the dog owner’s attention. If they hope to stay insured, I’ll bet they build a fence. My heart goes out to her!

— Bitten Once in N.D.

Dear Bitten: I’m sorry to hear that you learned from a similar experience, but I appreciate your wisdom, and I’m sure “Sincerely Confused” will as well.

Annie Lane, a graduate of New York Law School and New York University, writes this column for Creators Syndicate. Email questions to dearannie@creators.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.