Substitute teachers need to stick with the regular teacher’s game plan

A colleague had a substitute announce that her lesson plan was “dumb” and ceremoniously throw it in the trash so he could talk about what he wanted to instead.

Then, of course, there were the substitutes who really didn’t like kids, called them names, said they were stupid, made racist remarks — the list goes on and on. The few subs who really were educators, and the others who could be trusted to follow lesson plans, were fought over and worked every day they wanted to, but there weren’t enough to go around in our district.

Students are quick to pick up that a sub hasn’t a clue or doesn’t like them. Some imply they shouldn’t like their regular teacher, and others simply want to sit at the desk and eat, not doing the job assigned to them. When that happens, they are going to, at the least, try pushing the envelope, and, at most, become obstinate.

Not all subs are created equal, which is deeply unfortunate.

— Recently Retired Educator

Dear Retired Educator: It is unfortunate that some substitute teachers don’t take teaching seriously and some students don’t respect the substitute teacher.