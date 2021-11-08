Suicide is never the answer

Everyone says it’s selfish, but I think THEY are the selfish ones for wanting to torture me just so they won’t miss me.

How can I express that, by guilting me into staying alive, they are putting me through unbearable hell?

— Ready to Die

Dear Ready to Die: Suicide is NOT the answer. Please go to this site suicidepreventionlifeline.org. Please call 800-273-8255. The fact that you wrote your letter tells me that a part of you wants to live. Your father’s sudden death was a great shock to your system, and with professional help, you will be able to process the loss and move forward with less pain and depression.

You don’t want to die; you want the pain to die.

Dear Annie: I am curious about your thoughts and advice on a moral issue that my friends and I are debating.

The issue is that a woman was sleeping with a married man. After a few years, they ended things amicably. Now, a year later, the “other woman” is struggling with the question of whether she should apologize to the wife for her actions and tell her what happened. She is torn.