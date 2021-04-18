Surely, they don’t sleep at night

Dear Outlawed In-laws’ Daughter: How someone treats you says a lot more about how she feels about herself than it does about you. As Eleanor Roosevelt said, “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.”

Don’t ever give your unhappy grandmother your consent for her to make you feel inferior. Giving backhanded compliments or making petty comments about someone’s hairstyle never truly feels good on the inside. My hunch is that when these difficult mothers-in-law put their heads down on the pillow at night after being so mean to all the females in their lives, they have trouble sleeping or even just living a joyful life.

Continue to work with your therapist on your depression and anxiety. And always remember that you are enough. The purpose of life is not to be perfect; the purpose is to enjoy the ride.

Dear Annie: I have been a longtime reader of your column, and I have a problem I’m sure others may have.

I have been fully vaccinated because I work with young children. My husband has asthma, and I have several health concerns. Much to our delight, out eldest daughter is expecting our first grandchild in the fall.