Surprising other uses for automatic dishwasher detergent

Bathroom stain remover. Got a stubborn toilet ring? Drop a dishwasher pod or tablet into the toilet bowl. Allow it to sit for a few minutes. Scrub the stains away with a toilet brush.

Quite amazingly, I’ve discovered that a pod will dissolve in the room temperature water in a toilet bowl. Experimenting with straight powder, however, did not prove as effective for me because unlike the pod, it didn’t dissolve well.

Garage and driveway stains. Got oil, transmission or other car fluid stains on your driveway or in the garage? Automatic dishwasher detergent to the rescue. You can probably figure out the routine by now, or follow this: Mix 1/2 cup of dishwasher detergent powder with enough hot water to make a thick paste in a plastic container. Scrub the paste onto the stained surface (a stiff brush is a great option). Allow it to sit for a few minutes, then rinse it away with your garden hose.

What about cost? And now for the big question: Is it cost-effective? That depends of course on how much we pay for these products. Purchased on sale or in bulk, I believe it can be.