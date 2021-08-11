Surprising reasons to decorate your home with houseplants

No. 3: Mood enhancement. Healthy, beautiful houseplants have been proven to impact your mood. Research shows a definite link between the presence of plants and improved mood. One study points to tiny microbes nicknamed “outdoorphins” that act as natural antidepressants that are present in plants (indoor and outdoor) and their soil.

No. 4: Increase productivity. I find this totally amazing, if not completely understandable. Research has shown that houseplants help to boost productivity by as much as 40%, which has made interior landscaping extremely popular in workplace settings. You can be sure I’m taking this one seriously — I’d do just about anything to boost my productivity by that much!

No. 5: Reduce noise. If you live in a noisy apartment or near a busy street, houseplants can help with noise reduction. Plants reduce background noise through the sound absorption quality of their leaf surface area. That means you want to select plants with large, dense foliage to get the maximum amount of noise-reducing surface.