Surviving sticker shock at the pump

Pass on premium. High-octane fuels aren’t necessarily better for your car. In fact, unless your car’s manual specifically calls for premium fuel, your car might not be benefiting from it at all. Read that manual. Chances are good you can skip the premium and pocket the difference.

Slow down. Gas mileage decreases rapidly above 60 miles per hour. If you drive 70 mph instead of 55 mph, experts say you could be burning up to 17% of your fuel just to get there a few minutes sooner. In fact, each 5 mph you drive over 60 mph is likely equal to paying an additional 20 cents per gallon of gas.

Tire care. Bald tires are not only a driving hazard, but they also burn more fuel. Keeping your tires properly inflated is an easy way to improve your gas mileage by up to 3%, which could save 5 cents per gallon.

Trunk lite. For every 100 pounds of excess weight in your trunk, your car loses about 2% of its fuel economy. Empty everything but the required safety equipment.

While the price of gasoline remains out of our control, we can control how often we visit the filling station. So, how low can you go? Could you cut one complete fill-up during the coming month? That’s my goal. I’ll keep you posted.

Mary Hunt writes this column for Creators Syndicate. She is the founder of www.EverydayCheapskate.com, a lifestyle blog, and the author of “Debt-Proof Living.” Submit comments or tips or address questions on her website. She will answer questions of general interest via this column, but letters cannot be answered individually.

