Swallow your pride; ask for a ride

Dear Annie: I am an 80-year-old female, a widow. I live alone.

I have a history of having arthritis, and I can’t take medications for arthritis due to having had stomach ulcers. I had a hip replacement in the spring, and I had hoped I would be able to walk without the use of a walker. It is apparent that I am going to need the walker to function. I talked with my orthopedic surgeon. Surgery is not an option. I have scoliosis as well.

I have a small walker with three wheels. I keep it in my car for use when I go to the beauty shop and for other short trips. I do need help in getting the walker out of the car. I am able to drive, and when I do, I primarily drive in town.

I have always been active, volunteering at hospitals and other civic organizations. It’s been difficult to ask for help. I have someone who gets my groceries and who is available to help me in my house. She comes every two weeks, unless I have a doctor’s appointment.

I have missed going to church. My children do not live in the same city, so asking for their help is not an option. None of my friends has offered to help. I can’t go by myself since I don’t have any help to get my walker out of the car.